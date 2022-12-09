Open Thread: Suns at suddenly-dominant Pelicans

Let’s go!!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Game preview: Phoenix Suns take on New Orleans Pelicans in first of two-game series
- Suns have shown us who they are, which will never make me comfortable again
- The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Suns’ last two games through the lens of statistics
- Into the Valley: A weird week of basketball
- Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison, heading home
- Save yourself, Suns fans: don’t look at the Suns-Celtics score
Loading comments...