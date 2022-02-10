Suns bring Torrey Craig back, bid Jalen Smith farewell

Right as the clock hit noon on deadline day, the Phoenix Suns got back a wing with size, and a familiar one at that.

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

There are a few things we can glean from the deal, like the team’s viewing of Ish Wainright, who was the other wing option that can play minutes at the 5. The trade in all likelihood means Wainright won’t be converted to a full contract and won’t be available come playoff time.

On the other side of things, Smith gets a real shot on a young, developing team. His future wasn’t in Phoenix but we’re thankful for his time and asset value nonetheless.

Craig played 18.8 minutes and shot 36.9% from deep in 32 games for the Suns last season after being acquired at the deadline for cash considerations.

Over the summer, Phoenix was unable to retain Craig’s services after Indiana signed him to a two-year deal worth $10 million, meaning he’ll be under contract for one more year after this at a nice number of $5.1 million.

For the Pacers this season, Craig’s played 20.3 minutes and shot 33.3% in 51 games and 14 starts.

Craig will bring to the Suns exactly what he brought last time: more forward depth to relieve the minute load off Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, and Cam Johnson, while also providing a legitimate option at the small ball 5.

Super excited to have him back in the Valley!