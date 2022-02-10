 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Suns trade for Aaron Holiday

Phoenix acquired the youngest Holiday brother, utilizing cash considerations from a disabled player exception

In a second deadline move within about a half hour, the Phoenix Suns found a more reliable depth guard to possibly take Elfrid Payton’s spot in the depth chart.

Phoenix used money from Dario Saric’s disabled player exception to acquire Holiday, bringing up the rare instance of a Robert Sarver-owned team sending cash considerations.

Holiday doesn’t play a ton — just 16.2 minutes — but has a good baseline of competence, like an assist:turnover ratio of 1.9:1.

According to Basketball Reference, Holiday is in the 84th percentile in finishing efficiency, and has shot 39% on 18 pull-up threes, which isn’t a great sample, but good indications nonetheless.

Holiday should contend for the spot currently held by Elfrid Payton as the third point guard.

Phoenix still has to make a move to open up a roster spot for Holiday.

