Suns trade for Aaron Holiday

In a second deadline move within about a half hour, the Phoenix Suns found a more reliable depth guard to possibly take Elfrid Payton’s spot in the depth chart.

The Wizards are trading Aaron Holiday to Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Phoenix used money from Dario Saric’s disabled player exception to acquire Holiday, bringing up the rare instance of a Robert Sarver-owned team sending cash considerations.

Holiday doesn’t play a ton — just 16.2 minutes — but has a good baseline of competence, like an assist:turnover ratio of 1.9:1.

According to Basketball Reference, Holiday is in the 84th percentile in finishing efficiency, and has shot 39% on 18 pull-up threes, which isn’t a great sample, but good indications nonetheless.

Holiday should contend for the spot currently held by Elfrid Payton as the third point guard.

Phoenix still has to make a move to open up a roster spot for Holiday.