Fanning the Flames - Another Masterclass

The Phoenix Suns pulled off yet another 4th quarter masterclass against the MVP “favorite” Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. But does it leave us with more questions than answers? Should the Suns make a trade before Thursday? Has Devin Booker entered the MVP discussion? And, most importantly, are the Suns just another team that can be “punked” by other teams?

Note: This episode was released on podforms before the trade deadline and Bucks game, but 100% of the content is fire (especially Paul attacking Dave King) and 90% is still relevant

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we dive into these questions, discuss some of the trades that have already gone down in the NBA, look forward to Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch with the Milwaukee Bucks, and, of course, talk about the continued disrespect from the national media (we’re looking at you, Shaq).

