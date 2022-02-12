Open Thread: Suns vs Magic

The Juice is BACK! And hopefully, we also will have less Payton minutes! LET’S GO!!!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Recap: Suns win 5th straight, 132-105, as they welcome Craig and Holiday to the Valley
- Game Preview: Suns welcome new additions in matchup against the Magic
- The importance of this moment cannot be lost in this dream Suns season
- Fanning the Flames - Another Masterclass
- Trade Deadline Recap: What Saric, Holiday and Craig mean for the Suns title run
- Rapid Recap: Suns blast Bucks in Finals rematch, 131-107
Loading comments...