Solar Panel: Trade Deadline recap, buyout market and what’s next for league’s best team

Dave, Zona and guests Paul Richardson (PLR of Sports Kave) and Keith Smith (Spotrac, Front Office Show) break down

what happened at the trade deadline

how the Suns used a Disabled Player Exception for Holiday

whether the Suns won the Pacers trade, and some Stix love.

We also have our weekly True/False questions (who’s running the lemonade stand?), recap the week of wins over Bulls, Sixers and Bucks, and preview the next few games before the All-Star break.

