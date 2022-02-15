Game Preview: Suns look to extend win streak to 6, face scrappy Clippers

What: Phoenix Suns (46-10) @ Los Angeles Clippers (29-30)

When: 8:00 PM AZ Time

Where: Footprint Center — Phoenix, Arizona

Watch: Bally Sports AZ, TNT

Listen: 98.7 FM

The Phoenix Suns have reinforcements and do not plan on slowing down any time soon. “Let’s keep stacking the wins” seems to be the team’s collective mindset.

Adding Torrey Craig and Aaron Holiday to the mix paid immediate dividends in a dominant win over Orlando on Saturday. Each are seamless fits that not only make basketball sense, but they fit the culture in Phoenix, which is important for a team on this trajectory.

Torrey Craig is also a fan favorite as we saw on Saturday.

Suns fans welcome back Torrey Craig pic.twitter.com/9IiVNg5Y4o — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 13, 2022

They face a Clippers team that has had terrible injury luck carry over from last season, with Paul George joining Kawhi Leonard on the bench for an extended period. On top of that, newcomer Norman Powell is also out indefinitely with a foot injury. Those injuries will not stop them from playing hard, as they are one of the most well coached teams in the association.

The Clippers dominated the Warriors last night, led by 25 points from Terance Mann. Their backcourt of Jackson and Mann each played 38+ minutes last night though, so advantage Phoenix there.

Projected Starters

Phoenix

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles

Reggie Jackson

Terance Mann

Nic Batum

Marcus Morris

Ivica Zubac

Injury Report

Phoenix

Cam Payne — OUT

Landry Shamet — OUT

Frank Kaminsky — OUT

Dario Saric — OUT

Los Angeles

Luke Kennard — DTD

Paul George — OUT

Norman Powell — OUT

Kawhi Leonard — OUT

Jay Scrubb — OUT

Jason Preston — OUT

What to Watch

“SEGABABA” Watch

The good old second of a back to back is in play for the Clippers, and while it is a short flight to Phoenix for them, they may struggle to find their legs in the second half. That’s something the Suns should look to take advantage of early and often, by bringing the intensity from the start.

Clippers making it “ugly”

One thing the Clippers do better than just about anyone in the league is taking team’s out of their comfort zone. Major credit goes to Ty Lue and his coaching staff for this, as it’s something they’ve done a tremendous job of all things considered injury-wise. No one gets more out of less than Ty Lue.

Phoenix needs to establish themselves early and play their game and they’ll be fine.

TWINS!

Mikal will be happy coming off his Rams winning the Super Bowl, but Cam on the other hand, will surely be looking to take some frustration out on an LA team... especially considering his Bengals lost to the Rams.

The real reason for this bullet point however, is a shoutout to my guy David Nash for putting together another brilliant piece on Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson. Give this a read/watch before you watch the game, it’s well worth it: It’s Twin Time!

Big Game Book?

I’m calling my shot now that this could end up being one of “those” games from Booker where he explodes for 40+.

Prediction

Suns win 113-101. Keep stacking em’.