Into the Valley: Most Impressive Week of the Year?

The Suns may have just had their best week of the season.

The Suns pulled off a remarkable 4-0 week, beating the Bulls, Sixers (second night of a back to back) and the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. They also beat the Orlando Magic... but somehow that makes it seem less impressive, so we’ll bypass that one. We talk about what made this week so special and who really stepped up on some of the biggest stages (looking at you DA!).

We also cover the recent Suns trades that may have just made the team marginally better - something we predicted last week! Also, make sure you come prepared as Mr.Russell breaks down his third lesson on “Defending the Pick and Roll” - Blitzing.

Stick around for our Highs, Lows, and Just So You Knows, and make sure to subscribe on all podcast platforms and check us out on Twitter: @TheValleyPHX

Find this episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here:

Make sure to follow Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt), Ryan Shutt (@RShutt_) and Philip Russell (@Philip_Russell3) and you can follow the show (@TheValleyPHX) on twitter.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel right here: Into The Valley, on YouTube

Listen to this show AND the Fanning The Flames show every week on the Bright Side Podcast Network! One subscription gets you both shows.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!