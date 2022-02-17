SBN Reacts: Fans across the country think the Suns, by far, most likely to win 2022 Title

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

You’d think that the sports books would heavily favor the best team to win the title, the team that made the Finals last year AND came back better with by far the best record, with the best net margin, in the league this year. But the Phoenix Suns are generally no better than tied for best betting odds and in some cases barely in the top five.

Fans around the nation are coming around fast on the Suns, though, and have recently voted the Suns have by far the best odds to win the 2022 NBA Championship.

This poll was taken this week, just days after the Suns beat all of the East-contending Bulls, Sixers and Bucks in a span of four days.

The Suns now enter the All-Star Break with a 6.5 game lead on the next-best team in the NBA — the largest margin by any team at the ASB since Michael Jordan was an MVP candidate for the (then) four-time champ Chicago Bulls.

Go Suns!

To vote in the Reacts surveys and have your voice heard each week, sign up here.