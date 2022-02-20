All-Star Open Thread: How much do Book and CP play?

What: 2022 All-Star Game

When: 6:00 PM AZ Time

Where: Cleveland, Ohio

Watch: TNT and TBS

The Phoenix Suns finally have some representation on All-Star weekend!

Today, Suns coach Monty Williams will lead ‘Team LeBron’ with his injured (wearing a soft cast all weekend) point guard Chris Paul on the bench. Both Williams and Paul have been coy about Paul’s playing status, saying only that he might play. Stay tuned.

On the other side, Devin Booker was the first reserve selected by Kevin Durant for his team and will see a lot of action.

The fun part will be the 4th quarter, where the teams will race to a ‘Target Score’ that will be 24 points higher than the leading team’s score after three quarters.

Team LeBron

Coach: Monty Williams

Starters: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant (injured)

Reserves: Chris Paul, Jarrett Allen, Jimmy Butler, Luka Doncic, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Fred VanVleet

Team Durant

Coach: Erik Spoelstra

Starters: Joel Embiid, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum, Andrew Wiggins, Trae Young