Into the Valley: FANTASY DRAFT! (End of the Year Awards)

Hopefully you are getting some rest and relaxation, just like the majority of the Phoenix Suns players. We take our ASG episode to recap All Star Weekend (highlighted by Devin Booker, Chris Paul and the Suns coaching staff) and talk about what’s to come in the last 7 weeks of the regular season. With Chris Paul out for the foreseeable future, the Suns will have plenty of questions to answer as they look to lock up the one seed!

GAME TIME: Stick around for our End of the Year Awards fantasy draft! It’s all fun and games... until a free dinner is on the line!

