Open Thread: Suns face Thunder in first game back from the All-Star Break

The Suns will take their road win streak to Oklahoma City.

By Brandon Duenas Feb 24, 2022, 5:45pm MST

Ty Jerome revenge tour?

The Suns have 48 wins, the Thunder have 18. It's the first game back from the break and the Suns are down Chris Paul. Let's do this!
