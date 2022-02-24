Game Recap: Suns pick up where they left off, beat OKC 124-104

The Phoenix Suns won yet another game that entered “clutch time”, as the Thunder cut the lead to five with less than five minutes remaining. They won by twenty. Phoenix’s 23-5 road record is a league-best.

It was quite the closing statement from a team trying to prove they can win without Chris Paul, especially in the clutch stages. Chris agrees.

Paul out Suns roll!!!!!!!! — Chris Paul (@CP3) February 25, 2022

Devin Booker posted a career-high in steals with 6 tonight. He has 12 total in his last 3 games played, along with 4 blocks. MVP time for Book?

Tonight, Book became the first Sun in franchise history with with 25+ PTS, 12+ ASTS, 6+ STLS and 5+ REBS in a game. (h/t @Stathead) pic.twitter.com/gyqUnmCwLb — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 25, 2022

Aaron Holiday went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field with 12 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal in 25 minutes.

“The Twins” Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges also stepped up and scored 21 apiece to provide a much-needed offensive boost without CP3 on an off night from Deandre Ayton.

Key Performers

Devin Booker- 25 points, 12 assists, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, 9/16 FG.

25 points, 12 assists, 6 steals, 5 rebounds, 9/16 FG. Mikal Bridges- 21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 10/17 FG.

21 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 10/17 FG. Cam Johnson- 21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 7/12 FG.

21 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, 7/12 FG. Shai Gilgeous Alexander- 32 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 13/22 FG.

32 points, 5 assists, 2 rebounds, 13/22 FG. Josh Giddey- 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 7/15 FG.

1st Half

Phoenix came out of the gates hot, forcing turnovers, slashing, making plays... you name it. They looked locked in early on as they built a 31-to-14 lead after one quarter of play.

That hot start quickly came to a screeching halt as the Thunder outscored the Suns 31-to-17 in the second quarter. Heading into the half, their lead was cut to three by a count of 48-to-45.

In typical Suns fashion, they coasted through a portion of a game and it ultimately didn’t matter because they turned it up a notch when they needed to most.

2nd Half

The Suns restored order a bit in the early stages of the 2nd half, controlling the pace of the game against the young Thunder squad.

BOOK BRINGING THE BOOM! pic.twitter.com/e9j9kThCZ3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 25, 2022

The Thunder did not go away in the 4th, fighting back to cut the lead to within 5 multiple times late in the game. There were moments where it looked like Oklahoma City was about to make a run, but Phoenix answered every blow and then some.

The Suns faced a test they are not strangers to in clutch time, the only difference was there was no CP3 this time. Mikal Bridges did not stop cutting, as we’ve seen throughout his career. The increased offensive aggression of late carried right over into this game.

ALWAYS FIND THAT CUTTING MIKAL! pic.twitter.com/cnuSmxkQg6 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 25, 2022

The Suns did what the Suns do. Plain and simple. It was a good test for a team playing without their leader.

Star of the Game

Up Next?

Tomorrow at New Orleans — 7 PM (AZ Time)