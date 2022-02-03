 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Solar Panel: Trade Deadline Updates, Radio Interview, All-Star Snubs

Wide range of Suns topics in last two episodes of the Solar Panel

By Dave King
Over the past few days, we have delivered two new podcasts. Just in case you missed them, here you go.

  • Last Saturday, Dave, Zona and guest PLR discussed Chris Paul and Devin Booker being snubbed in All-Star fan and media voting and previewed the week
  • Today, Dave touched on the latest trade deadline updates for the Suns, and a fun interview with a radio show in Vancouver
  • ICYMI: before that, we had a series of shows with NBA insiders on what the Suns and the league might do at the trade deadline

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans, and also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

