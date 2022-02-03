Fanning the Flames - What’s Your Favorite Suns Era?

The Phoenix Suns are riding an 11-game winning streak and are coming off a victory over the Steve Nash-coached Brooklyn

Nets. Which begs the question: how does this Suns team compare to Suns teams of the past? Not in a “who would win in a series” sense, but in a “which of these teams do you connect with as a fan” sense.

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, we dive into that question, talk about the All-Star voting results (yeah... including Andrew freaking Wiggins), and learn how Dan feels about the movie Anchorman (spoiler alert... he’s REALLY not a fan).

