Mikal Bridges: An Inside Look

If you’re a legit Phoenix Suns fan, you know how much Mikal Bridges means to this team.

Sure, Chris Paul and Devin Booker are the players that got the All-Star nods BUT “Man of Steal” has such a huge role and responsibility. Without him, this team isn’t the best in the league.

Whistle, a “sports and entertainment media company of tomorrow that creates content how and where consumers are viewing” has a “No Days Off” series. The show profiles athletes as they train with their support systems to be the best in their respective sports.

A recent episode featured Mikal. It’s really nice to see him getting some shine.

He spoke on how he grew up in Philly, won a championship at Villanova and is now trying to get that NBA chip on the Suns.

Young and hungry, he wants to grow and get better every day. He’s disruptive, active and focused and understands what his job is each and every night.

What exactly is that job?

He’s expected to guard the best player on the opposing team. It doesn’t matter what position they play, his mission is simple – go lock them down, or at least control them, for 94 feet.

Every game.

Now that you think about it, it’s not that simple is it?

Going from guarding LeBron James who has so much size on him, then turning around to face an exhausting Steph Curry who moves so much without the ball is a VERY DIFFICULT task.

He does so well at it, though, and despite not being named an All-Star, he should be a front runner for Defensive Player of the Year, or at least a selection for an All-Defensive Team.

What does he attribute to his success?

Having pride in what he does.

What keeps him going?

“I just love the game.”

Well, Mikal, we love to watch you play and are lucky to have you on our side.

Let’s look past the defense for a second. How about this stat?

In his last four games, he has 64-37-94 shooting splits for 23.8 points per game. During that stretch, he set a season-high with 26 points then broke it the very next game with 27.

Here’s the video. It’s a good watch.