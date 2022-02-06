Solar Panel: A real Suns weakness, Bridges fun, Sabonis rumor and more

Dave, Zona and ‘Into the Valley’ podcast host Ethan Shutt discuss
- the week that was and the week that will be
- what we learned from the Suns loss to the Hawks — they really did expose a Suns weakness — listen before you react to the headline, please
- whether Mikal Bridges has turned the corner offensively
- will the Suns make a trade?
- what’s up with this new Domantas Sabonis rumor?
Last chance! Donate to Bright Side Night here: Suns.com/brightside
Choose your player and, when you’re there, PLEASE take a moment to rate it and leave a great review if you like the show!
About The Show
We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans, and also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.
Find us —
- Twitter @DaveKingNBA @ZonaHoops_ @SunsSolarPanel
- Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel
- Youtube: The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Channel
Subscribe —
Quick link via Chartable. Subscribe to the Solar Panel Podcast (new ORANGE logo) on your favorite podcast app: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and all the others.
Please remember to subscribe, rate and review the show on the NEW feed because we had to start all over, under a new partnership.
Sponsors —
We are proudly presented by Draftkings.com USE promo code TBPN upon sign up for a BONUS!
Solar Panel is part of The Basketball Podcast Network
Loading comments...