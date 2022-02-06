 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Solar Panel: A real Suns weakness, Bridges fun, Sabonis rumor and more

Wide range of Suns topics in Saturday’s Solar Panel

By Dave King
Dave, Zona and ‘Into the Valley’ podcast host Ethan Shutt discuss

  • the week that was and the week that will be
  • what we learned from the Suns loss to the Hawks — they really did expose a Suns weakness — listen before you react to the headline, please
  • whether Mikal Bridges has turned the corner offensively
  • will the Suns make a trade?
  • what’s up with this new Domantas Sabonis rumor?

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans, and also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

