Game Preview: Suns look to blow past the Bulls

What: Phoenix Suns (42-10) @ Chicago Bulls (33-20)

When: 6:00 PM AZ Time

Where: United Center

Watch: Bally’s Sports AZ, NBA TV

Listen: 98.7 FM

The east coast road trip for the Phoenix Suns gets a little bit trickier tonight, visiting the Chicago Bulls.

It will be the first matchup between both teams this season and both have plenty to prove. The All-Star break is just around the corner, and this is the time when teams start to really turn things on.

Of course, we know that Chris Paul and Devin Booker never take a night off. And when conference seedings become more of a race and all eyes are on the one-seed, fans will have a chance to witness some of the best basketball the NBA has to offer.

A difficult assignment for Suns begins tonight against the Bulls, then having to save enough energy for tomorrow night against the Philadelphia 76ers. But one game at a time.

Starting Lineup

Suns

Chris Paul Devin Booker Mikal Bridges Jae Crowder Deandre Ayton

Bulls

Troy Brown Jr. Ayo Dosunmu DeMar DeRozan Javante Green Nikola Vucevic

The Suns Report

The Suns made sure that the Washington Wizards Saturday night couldn’t move an inch in the second half. Only giving up 80 points the Wizards was a way for the Suns defense to get back on track.

Ayton mentioned that he lost sleep watching tape from the Atlanta Hawks game last Thursday… and it looked like it paid off. He was in a stern motion on offense and defense, dictating everything the Wizards threw at him.

Like a pro, Ayton is back on track, continuing his strong start to the season and ignoring any trade rumors that might be thrown on twitter.

One game at a time for the Suns is key, because the 76ers game tomorrow night might be a Finals preview, if we are looking ahead.

The Bulls Report

45 points from DeMar DeRozan was not enough against the 76ers last night. With Zach Lavine out and Lonzo Ball also out, the Bulls have lost a major part of ball movement and shot creation.

You could see in the Bulls matchup against the 76ers that the offense can be stagnant and even more so when playing against a defensive team like the 76ers. The Suns bring the same heat on the defensive side.

Nikola Vucevic had his hands completely full with Joel Embiid from the outside-in. Having to try and match Embiid from the three-point line, all the way to the rim, Deandre Ayton won’t be as much trouble, but can still force a strong matchup down-low.

Tired legs might be a thing for the Bulls and launching the three this game to start the 4th quarter will most likely mean the Suns have worn the Bulls down settling for long-range shots, even from Vucevic.

My Prediction?

Suns win! I honestly think this game can be over before the 4th starts. This should be a tired Bulls team, and the Suns starters were able to pull out of the Wizards game in the 4th with some much needed rest.

Suns 114, Bulls 102.