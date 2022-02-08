 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: Suns at 76ers

Phoenix will look to continue their dominance over the Eastern Conference.

By Brandon Duenas
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ayton vs. Embiid.

Booker vs. the entire city of Philadelphia.

It’s going to be fun. Here we go!

