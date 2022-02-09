Into the Valley: Deadlines and Drop Coverage

Apparently one 10+ win streak wasn’t enough, so the Suns decided to do it again!

The Suns continue to increase their lead in the West, continually widening the gap between them and (almost) everyone else. We took some time to discuss why the Suns keep rolling, if the Hawks hot shooting was an outlier or a concern, and what the trade deadline looks like for a true contender. Also, make sure you Get Your Head In The Game (you’re welcome HSM fans) as Mr.Russell breaks down his second lesson on “Defending the Pick and Roll” - Drop Coverage.

*Check out Suns.com/brightside if you’d like to donate $11 and help make some dreams come true by supporting Bright Side Night!

