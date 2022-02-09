Bright Side Night: Final Chance to get involved — only a few days before the game!

This is it! Just a few days left to do your part and donate Suns game tickets to first responders and healthcare workers before our sixth annual BRIGHT SIDE NIGHT.

Over the past six years, we have sent more than 10,000 recipients to their first Suns game as a way to give a little joy to those in need in our community.

This year, we are giving back in a big way by sending First Responders and Healthcare Heroes to next week’s Suns-Rockets game on February 16!

Right now, the tally is about 2,400 tickets donated — lower than the last few years, but an incredible job nonetheless by you Bright Siders. I’m so proud of you and the work we do on this fund raiser.

Donate now! Or, if you’re so inclined, donate again!

Every $11 donation sends another hero to the game. If you send 10+ heroes to the game, you get something for yourself too.

You know it’s a great cause, giving back to our community. If you haven’t donated yet, do it now. If you already donated, feel free to do it again!

Donate now: suns.com/brightside

Cost: $11 for per donated ticket

Bonus: The Phoenix Suns MATCH every single donation, no matter how big or small

What’s in it for you: Read the section below for perks at every + level (2+, 10+, 25+, 50+) — the more you donate, the more people you help and the more you get for yourself!

How it works

Here’s the link: Suns.com/Brightside

No extra fees or charges.

Click the ‘donate now’ and select the number of tickets you want to donate, and how you’re going to pay*

You will get a confirmation email directly from the Suns to confirm the purchase, then another customized follow-up email from Connor Sprague with Bright Side Night details and next steps

Optionally, you can also click the ‘Nominate Now’ button to tell us who YOU want sent to the game on your and/or Bright Side’s behalf

That’s it!

*outside the US? If you can’t use the Ticketmaster process, just contact our Suns rep directly. Name and number at the link above.

What’s in it for you?

$11 or more = you send another hero to the game

$22 or more = you get your own exclusive discounts to future game(s)

to future game(s) $110 = 10 tickets donated, you get a pair of upper-level tickets for yourself ...and see ‘My favorite perk’ below

...and see ‘My favorite perk’ below $275 = 25 tickets donated, you’re guaranteed a pair of lower-level tickets for yourself

$550 = 50 tickets donated, you’re guaranteed two pairs of lower-level tickets for yourself

All donors of 10+ tickets who can attend the Feb 16 game with us get a free Bright Side Night t-shirt and an invitation to join us for a group photo!

THE PREGAME INTERVIEW

** There is still a couple of seats left! **

My favorite perk: The first 25 of you to donate $110+ at once (10+ tickets) get an exclusive invitation for our annual pre-game private Bright Side interview session with one of the Suns front office folks. We’ve had Ryan McDonough or James Jones each year so far.

Please donate now: Suns.com/Brightside