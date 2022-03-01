Into the Valley: A World Without Chris Paul

What do you do when you lose Chris Paul?

Fans who are set on looking to the future may have asked this already, as the Phoenix Suns are hoping to build a roster that will stay competitive and relevant well past this year. Unfortunately, this question has surfaced sooner rather than later, as Chris Paul has suffered an avulsion fracture of his right thumb and is slated to miss 6-to-8 weeks.

With Cam Payne still hurt, the Suns went into this week down to 2 (maybe just 1?) serviceable point guard options to step in for Chris Paul. This led to a sight that’s become common to Suns fans: Point Book. The Suns went on to go 1-2 in their first CP3-less week, and it’s left us with plenty of new insights into how the team can sustain success.

Side Note: Don’t panic Suns fans. Everything’s going to be just fine!

