Fanning the Flames - Cameron Payne: point guard of the future?

The Phoenix Suns have been woefully shorthanded over the past week, but that has not entirely derailed their winning ways. Plus, it has allowed certain guys (Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Payne) to step up their games in the absence of Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

On this week’s episode of Fanning the Flames, we recap the past week of Suns basketball and also delve into:

What the Suns’ cap situation could look like in a couple years;

Whether Payne can be the point guard of the future for the Suns; and

Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley’ Twitter account being deactivated and what, if anything, it means in relation to the ongoing investigation.

