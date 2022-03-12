Suns sign Gabriel “Iffe” Lundberg away from Euroleague power CSKA Moscow

Early Saturday morning — and the morning after Phoenix celebrated International Night — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke news that the Phoenix Suns would sign 6-foot-4, 205-pound Danish guard Gabriel Lundberg. With broad shoulders and a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he projects well as a stopper in a pinch.

The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Gabriel Lundberg on a two-way contract for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. Lundberg, 27, left CSKA of Moscow recently amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Dane is considered the best international free agent available in the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2022

According to EuroHoops.net, Lundberg paid his own contract buyout with Moscow to leave his team; multiple teammates left amidst the invasion as well.

Lundberg played in 24 Euroleague contests this season — a league that’s widely considered, including by me, to be the best league outside of the NBA — and averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 0.9 steals in 21.1 minutes per game, and shot 34% on 3.3 attempts from three.

He’s also starred for his native Denmark during the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket qualifiers, but they ended up failing to qualify for this fall’s tournament. During those four games in the qualifying stage, Lundberg averaged 25.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, while shooting 48.4% from three on 7.8 attempts per game.

Since it’s a two-way contract for Lundberg — like what Ish Wainright is signed to — the Suns don’t need to cut anyone to make room on the roster. Suns were one of three teams with a two-way slot remaining, along with Houston and Sacramento, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Update:

In the team’s official releases, they’re referring to him only by Iffe Lundberg, not Gabriel.