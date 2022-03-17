Solar Panel: Suns for DPOY, All-Defense with Mark Schindler/Basketball News

Dave and guest Mark Schindler (Basketball News) discuss his article this week on Defensive Player of the Year voting and All-Defense teams.

Mark, Nekias Duncan and Jackson Frank of basketballnews.com all worked together on the votes. Mark and I discuss which Suns were discussed in each case — Mikal Bridges, Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker all have cases for All-Defense, not to mention Chris Paul and Jae Crowder, on the league’s 2nd-best defense.

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans.

We also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

