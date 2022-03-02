 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns (49-12) vs. Blazers (25-36)

Phoenix will look to secure win number 50 on the season.

By Brandon Duenas
@ZonaHoops_
/ new
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Suns need to get win number 50 for Al McCoy on his night. No excuses.

Suns-Blazers on ESPN. Let’s do this!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...