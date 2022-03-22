Into the Valley: The Suns: Still Very Good

The Suns injuries just won’t stop, as Jae Crowder joined the injury crew. Even thought the Suns continue to play musical chairs with the injury report, they continue to keep stringing wins together. This week was highlighted by fantastic play at every position, with some special shoutouts on the way for Cam Payne and DominAyton!

Also, please keep us in your thoughts, as we mourn the loss of our Kentucky Wildcats (and the Chicago Bulls contender status?)

