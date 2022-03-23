Phoenix Suns: 2022 Pacific Division Champions

Many accomplishments lie ahead for the 2021-22 Phoenix Suns. The first domino towards home-court advantage and a deep run in the postseason fell on Tuesday night when the Orlando Magic defeated the Golden State Warriors.

The loss for Golden State, their 25th on the season, clinched a Pacific Division title for the Suns.

The Suns have won the Pacific Division for the second time in a row, and their eighth overall since joining the division in 1972. This places them second all-time in the Pacific Division. The Lakers have won the division 24 times.

Phoenix can clinch first place in the Western Conference with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and a loss by the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Yes, their magic number is two, for those of you who can count.

The Phoenix Suns have had a great season and are on pace to break the franchise’s single-season win record (62). The team needs to go 5-5 in their final 10 games to achieve this.

Congratulations to the purple and orange boys on their achievement. Sure, the club faces a difficult road ahead as they attempt to win their first NBA title. However, you must rejoice in the small successes along the way. It’s not always about the destination; sometimes it’s about the journey.