Into the Valley: To MVP, Or Not To MVP?

Did we just witness the most fun week of Suns basketball? Yes. I think so.

Join us as we cover every piece of an action packed week of Suns basketball, from the OT thriller against the Kings, to the heated battle against Booker’s best friends. And let’s not forget the efficiency filled game against the Nuggets!

Stick around for our MVP thoughts, both about the award itself and how Devin Booker fits into the picture. Make sure to subscribe on all podcast platforms! Also, feel free to check us out on Twitter: @TheValleyPHX

