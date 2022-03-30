Fanning the Flames - Can Anyone Stop the Suns?

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, John Voita (@DarthVoita) from the Suns JAM Session podcast (@SunsJAM) joins us to gush about the roll that the Phoenix Suns are on. We dive into:
- Recent impressive performances by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.
- Who - if anyone - can stop the Suns.
- Whether guys like Booker, Ayton, and Mikal Bridges will receive individual accolades from the media.
- The potential new Suns City Edition jerseys.
