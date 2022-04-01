 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Open Thread: Suns face off against Memphis B-team in search of record 63rd win

By DamonAllred
/ new
Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Is tonight the night the Suns get the record? They have added help in returns of Cam J and McGee... and a potential debut for Iffe!

More From Bright Side Of The Sun

Loading comments...