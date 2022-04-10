Ish here for the playoff run: signed by Suns for remainder of season to standard NBA contract

After the Phoenix Suns released the injured Frank Kaminsky on Thursday, and the two-day waiver waiting period ended, the inevitable just happened.

Ish Wainright and his massive shoulders are staying around for the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns are signing two-way G/F Ishmail Wainright to a new contract for the remainder of the season, making him eligible for the playoffs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Ish will now officially be the 15th man on the roster. You might remember Ish’s shining moment this season — 20 points in the fourth quarter against the Clippers on Wednesday night.

Now Ish can be the emergency backup at wing in case of injury or any other crazy things on the playoffs.

The Suns roster is full. No other moves will be made, meaning two-way guy Iffe Lundberg’s short contract will expire after tonight’s game.

I talked to Danish reporter Morten Stig Jensen about Iffe’s future — which is definitely focused on staying around for next season, either here or somewhere.

Listen here all about Iffe.