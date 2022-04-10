 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: Can Suns make a second-half comeback vs. Kings?

Suns finish out the regular season with a deep bench crew

By Dave King
Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Game 82. Top seed already locked and loaded. Nothing to play for.

How about a 16-point comeback anyway?

