Into the Valley: Dancing on the Lakers’ Grave (And Other Great Games)

The Suns refuse to be boring. With the one seed locked up, the Suns (and their bench unit) kept things spicy this week with three incredibly entertaining games of basketball! Join us as we cover every piece of this remarkable week of Suns basketball. We recap the Lakers funeral, the near miracle against the Clippers, and Jazziest Jazz game we’ve seen all year!

Stick around for a special Highs, Lows, and Just So You Knows, as we share our thoughts on this historic regular season of Phoenix Suns basketball. Make sure to subscribe on all podcast platforms! Also, feel free to check us out on Twitter and Instagram: @TheValleyPHX

Find this episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here:

Make sure to follow Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt), Ryan Shutt (@RShutt_) and Philip Russell (@Philip_Russell3) and you can follow the show (@TheValleyPHX) on twitter.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel right here: Into The Valley, on YouTube

Listen to this show AND the Fanning The Flames show every week on the Bright Side Podcast Network! One subscription gets you both shows.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!