Fanning the Flames - NBA Playoff Preview with Nate Ruess

On this episode of Fanning the Flames, special guest (two-time Grammy Award-winning artist and friend of the show) Nate Ruess (@nateruessmusic) joins us to preview the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

You may know Nate as the lead singer of The Format and fun., but he’s also a huge basketball junkie who grew up a Phoenix Suns fan but became disenchanted with the team since the start of the Robert Sarver era. Thus bringing a different point of view to the Podcast of Optimism.

So, without further ado, tune in and listen as we:

Pick every matchup in the Western Conference;

Pick who we each think will come out of the East;

Pick our NBA Champion (spoiler alert: there’s a consensus); and

Discuss where the Suns will fall in the regular season awards.

Choose your player!

Make sure to follow Paul (@DervishOfWhirl), Dan (@DDuarte89), Justin (@SoSaysJ), and the pod (@FanTheFlamesNBA) on Twitter.

You can get both the Into the Valley and Fanning the Flames podcasts on the The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network, available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!