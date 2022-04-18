Into the Valley: Suns Take Game 1! (Post Game Podcast)

The Phoenix Suns took Game 1, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 110-99!

Chris Paul took over the 4th Quarter to seal the victory, but the Suns had massive contributions from top to bottom. Speaking of Paul, he became the oldest player to record 30 points and 10 assists in a playoff game, finishing with that exact stat line (19 points in the 4th alone). The last player to set that record? Phoenix’s own Steve Nash.

**The Suns and Pelicans will play Game 2 on Tuesday at 7pm Pacific**

