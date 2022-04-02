Solar Panel: Every day we’re hustlin’

Join us LIVE right now!

Recapping Suns vs. Warriors and Grizzlies

Who’s gonna get that Hustle Award this year?

True/False

Previewing franchise record-setting win #63

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans.

We also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

Find us —

Twitter @DaveKingNBA @ZonaHoops_ @SunsSolarPanel

Like us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/SunsSolarPanel

Youtube: The Solar Panel: A Phoenix Suns Channel

Subscribe —

Quick link via Chartable. Subscribe to the Solar Panel Podcast (new ORANGE logo) on your favorite podcast app: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, and all the others.

Please remember to subscribe, rate and review the show on the NEW feed because we had to start all over, under a new partnership.

Sponsors —

We are proudly presented by Draftkings.com USE promo code TBPN upon sign up for a BONUS!

Solar Panel is part of The Basketball Podcast Network