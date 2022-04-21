 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Solar Panel: Booker-less Suns-Pelicans adjustments, with Mason Ginsberg

Dave, Zona and Mason discuss both teams’ adjustments without Devin Booker in the lineup

By Dave King
Pelicans blogger/podder Mason Ginsberg joins Dave and Zona to discuss the Suns vs. Pelicans first round playoff series, currently tied 1-1.

  • How will the Suns handle Booker’s absence?
  • What went right for Pelicans that is repeatable in upcoming games?

Join us for a deep dive on this suddenly competitive series.

About The Show

We have a LIVE show on YouTube each Saturday morning at 8am AZ time to discuss the latest Suns news with Suns fans.

We also post an audio-only midweek pod in interview format with national media and personalities on their take on the Suns.

