Fanning the Flames with Aussie Suns Fans - We Good

The Phoenix Suns are tied 1-1 in their Playoff matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is coming off a loss at home in which Devin Booker hurt his hamstring and, tomorrow, the Suns travel to New Orleans for game 3.

Are the Suns facing adversity? Absolutely. Can they overcome it? Definitely. Will they overcome it? You better believe it.

And on this episode of Fanning the Flames, we’re joined by Boyd (@boods83) and Gavin from the Aussie Suns Fans Podcast (@AussieSunsFans) as we break it all down and explain why the Suns are going to be just fine. So, if you need a little jolt of optimism, you’ve come to the right place!

