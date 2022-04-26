Reacts Survey: Do the Suns pull this off?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans are tied 2-2 in their best-of-seven first round playoff series.

In the Pelicans favor, they have won 2 of the last 3 games and are facing a Suns team without their best player and MVP candidate, Devin Booker.

In the Suns favor, they have home court advantage and could seriously benefit by simply making more of the open shots the Pelicans have been giving them.

Who wins the series?

