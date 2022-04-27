Solar Panel: Suns-Pelicans reax and prep for Game 6, with Pels media Mason Ginsberg

New Orleans Pelicans podcaster Mason Ginsberg joins Dave King to discuss both sides of Game 5, Mikal Bridges awesome game on both ends, and what to expect in Game 6, after the Phoenix Suns take a 3-2 series lead in the 2022 NBA Playoffs first round.

