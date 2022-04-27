Signs point to Devin Booker returning for game 6 in New Orleans

After the final buzzer sounded following the Phoenix Suns’ 15-point win to take a 3-2 lead over the New Orleans Pelicans, Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker had words for the Pels bench.

Two words, to be exact:

Devin Booker was reportedly yelling at the Pelicans bench “I’m back” as he walked off the court.



Game 6 return incoming for the Suns’ superstar?pic.twitter.com/hUwmokX1FW — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 27, 2022

This interaction would be seconded later in the night by ArizonaSports.com beat writer Kellan Olson on his podcast, Empire of the Suns, at the 2:15 mark of the latest episode. Olson admits he “thinks it would be hilarious if (Booker) didn’t play, and it was just a bait.”

But now on Wednesday, FLEX From Jersey is reporting the star guard will be returning for game 6 when the Suns have a chance to eliminate the Pelicans in New Orleans:

Breaking News:

Assuming nothing unexpected happens between now and tipoff tomorrow I can confidently say that after roughly 9 days out with a Mild Hamstring Strain I fully expect Devin Booker to return to the Suns lineup for Thursday's potential closeout game 6 in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/e59XcdGmdF — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) April 27, 2022

Booker showed up big time in the first two closeout games of last season’s playoff run, both of which were on the road:

47 points (22 shots), 11 rebounds, and 3 assists in a 13-point closeout win over the Lakers in LA

34 points (25 shots), 11 rebounds, 4 assists, and one steal in a 7-point closeout win over the Nuggets in Denver

Hopefully if he does end up coming back for game 6, Booker is able to have a similar impact in willing this Suns team onto the second round to play either the Utah Jazz or Dallas Mavericks. Dallas leads 3-2 ahead of their own potential road closeout on Thursday night.