Into the Valley: 4 Down. 12 To Go.

THE SUNS WIN IT IN 6!

Chris Paul’s brilliance. Devin Booker’s return. Deandre Ayton’s dominance. Mikal Bridges’ growth. Cam Johnson’s Thursdays. What a game!

Led by Chris Paul’s perfect game (14/14 FG), the Phoenix Suns offense fired on all cylinders tonight as they put on a masterclass in efficiency against the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker’s return may not have been excellent, but he hit the big shot when it mattered and his return alone instills plenty of hope as the Suns look towards round 2.

**The Suns will play the Mavericks in Round 2 on Monday, 5/2 at 7pm AZ Time**

Make sure to subscribe on all podcast platforms! Also, feel free to check us out on Twitter and Instagram: @TheValleyPHX

Find this episode on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play or listen right here:

Make sure to follow Ethan Shutt (@EthanShutt), Ryan Shutt (@RShutt_) and Philip Russell (@Philip_Russell3) and you can follow the show (@TheValleyPHX) on twitter.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel right here: Into The Valley, on YouTube

Listen to this show AND the Fanning The Flames show every week on the Bright Side Podcast Network! One subscription gets you both shows.

The Bright Side of the Sun Podcast Network is available on iTunes, Stitcher, Spotify, and Google Play - and if you use one of those podforms, don’t forget to subscribe, rate, and review.

Until next time!