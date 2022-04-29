Fanning the Flames - Never A Doubt

The Phoenix Suns finally closed out the New Orleans Pelicans, taking home a 4-2 series victory. We are sans Paul again this week, but are joined by friend of the show and Suns die-hard Sam Good (@samgood) as we take a look back at the hard-fought series and say our goodbyes to Mr. Avocado and the rest of the Pelicans.

The first round is just the start, as we also dive into Devin Booker’s return and the looming series with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

All that, plus our typical fun and games on this episode of Fanning the Flames!

