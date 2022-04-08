Fanning the Flames - The Robert Horry Apology Episode

This week, the Phoenix Suns set a franchise record for wins in a season, eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers from Playoff contention, and Robert Horry uttered the words we’ve waited 15 years to hear from him: “I’m sorry, Steve Nash.”

Everything is coming up Suns (even in losses) and we dive into it all on this episode of Fanning the Flames. Also on this week’s episode:

We discuss the biggest villains in Suns history;

Dan and Justin have a “spirited debate” about Robert Sarver’s tenure as owner; and

We talk about first-round Playoff matchups.

