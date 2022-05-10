Filed under: Open Thread: Mavericks at Suns, Game 5, LET’S GO! By Dave King@DaveKingNBA May 10, 2022, 6:30pm MST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Mavericks at Suns, Game 5, LET’S GO! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images Series is tied 2-2. Suns at home. Mavericks have the momentum. Who wins? Talk through it here! STAY CIVIL! More From Bright Side Of The Sun Suns JAM Session Podcast: West Semis, Game 5 Post Game Pod Rapid Recap: Suns blast Mavericks, 110-80, to take 3-2 series lead Fanning the Flames - F*** the Refs, Suns in 6 Preview: Biggest game of season has Suns searching for answers This is the series Ayton ‘doubters’ have been talking about Into the Valley: The Mavericks Ruined Mother’s Day (Series Tied at 2) Loading comments...
Loading comments...