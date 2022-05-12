Game 6 Preview: Suns go back to Dallas with chance to punch ticket to Western Conference Finals

What: Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, Western Conference Semifinals, Suns lead 3-2

When: 6:30 PM AZ time

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Watch: ESPN (with JJ Redick on the call!)

Listen: 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station, KSUN-La Mejor, KTNN 660 AM 101.5 FM

DraftKings betting line: Suns opened as 2-point favorites with a moneyline of -110

Suns are experiencing good health as they face Dallas in a closeout opportunity. Jae Crowder was not listed on the injury report after leaving Game 4 with what looked like a sore shoulder. With Torrey Craig also feeling healthier following his own minor injury from earlier in the series (and having played four minutes in game 5 and hitting two threes).

Saric is the only player listed on the injury report — he had a clean-out procedure done the other day on his knee, and his timeline to recovery extends to next season.

As for what to expect from the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in their second potential closeout game in 2022, Devin Booker averaged 33.5 points in closeout chances in 2021 (12 points in the only 2022 chance, having rushed back from the hamstring injury). He’ll likely show up in a big way, just like he’s already been doing in Dallas this series, averaging 26.5 points (58.3% from three) and 6.5 assists at American Airlines Center.

After averaging 8 points and 4.3 turnovers over the last three games, Chris Paul is likely to break out of his slump at some point. No better chance to do it than when you can end a team’s season. He’s averaging 37 points and 1.5 turnovers over the last two closeout games for the Suns.

The real key to game 6 will be the defensive end for Phoenix. Suns held the Mavs to just 80 points in game 5, including never giving up more than 20 in a quarter except for the first (26).

Mikal Bridges grabbed four steals in game 5; Booker and Cam Johnson added in 2 more each. That level of disruption will be imperative to throw off Dallas’s offensive groove in their own building.

A:TO ratio in game 5:



phoenix: 28-12

dallas: 9-16 — damon allred (@iamdamonallred) May 11, 2022

It could be driven by my fear of a game 7, it could be my confidence in this team in game 6s. But I believe the Suns show up, show out, and punch their tickets to the WCF with a 102-94 victory in Dallas.

