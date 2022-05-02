Open Thread: Mavs at Suns, Game 1, HERE WE GO!

Suns
Mavericks
Western Conference Semis!!!!
More From Bright Side Of The Sun
- Suns vs. Mavericks key matchup: Chris Paul vs. Luka Doncic
- Game Preview: Suns, Mavericks will come down to shooting, and by that I mean defense
- Center of the Sun: Suns send Pelicans on vacation, gear up for Mavericks
- Solar Panel: Suns vs. Mavericks Series Preview, with Flex and Kirk Henderson/Mavs Moneyball
- An in-depth look at the history between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks
- Round 2 Prep: Suns match up well against Mavs, have dominated in recent years
Loading comments...