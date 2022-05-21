SBN Reacts: Fans still believe in Suns despite disappointing playoff exit

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Phoenix Suns fans and fans across the country.

The 2022 Phoenix Suns will be remembered infamously for their 3-2 series choke against the Dallas Mavericks but that hasn’t deterred people’s belief according to the latest SBNation Reacts survey.

In the survey, over half of the voters still think the Suns will be one of the best teams in the NBA next season and it is not hard to see why.

Most of their important pieces are signed on for next season besides Deandre Ayton (who is a restricted free agent), and the only player in danger of serious regression is 37-year-old Chris Paul.

So if Ayton returns and Paul does not regress significantly the Suns should still be one of the best teams in professional basketball. Will they ever win the title with this core? Probably not but that is a topic for another day.

After the 2021 NBA finals run many fans started hopping on the Devin Booker hype train. Many even started claiming Booker as one of the top 10 players in the NBA.

In the 2022 NBA playoffs Booker averaged just 23 points per game. Over his last 5 games in the Mavericks series, his numbers dropped to 22 a game on just 41 percent shooting from the field.

Not exactly 1-A star type numbers if you ask me, and yet 59% of voters think that Devin Booker is still a 1-A star. Now that is a somewhat vague term (Like what is a 1-A star? top 5? top 10? Top 20?) but the point is that people who are not only Suns fans still believe not only in the team but in their best player.