Solar Panel: Suns Offseason Primer - what’s next? Ayton gone?

Dave, Jake/Fallen Founder and Paul Richardson/PLR/SportsKave discuss the fallout of the falldown by the fallen Phoenix Suns

We discuss a plethora of topics, including whether Deandre Ayton has played his last game for the team, what trade assets the Suns have, how an Ayton sign-and-trade could work, what the Suns are targeting, and who might be available for a new Big Three.

Could the Phoenix Suns acquire a superstar for Ayton, using Ayton’s new salary as the salary-matching component to get a high-paid star who is still in his prime? What names are floating around the twitter-sphere already?

